Mikser sends condolences to Egyptian foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser offered his condolences to Egyptian colleague Sameh Shoukry following Egypt's deadliest rail accident in more than a decade on Friday.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured int he train crash," Mikser said.

Two passenger trains collided just outside of Egypt's Mediterranean port city of Alexandria on Friday, killing 43 and injuring over 100 people.