Former IT official: State institutions uninterested in e-service quality

Speaking on the second day of the two-day Opinion Festival in Paide on Saturday, former Deputy Secretary General of IT at the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Kotka claimed that state institutions have a lukewarm interest in the quality level of the state's e-services, daily Postimees wrote.

Participating in a discussion titled "Will all people of Estonia fit in e-Estonia?" Kotka said that the satisfaction of using the state's e-services is unmeausured, adding that of all state institutions, the Estonian Road Administration and the Tax and Customs Board are the only ones interested in user comfort as there are no others to highlight. Kotka added that, for this reason, service would also not improve.

"In the U.K., each service passes by the minister," Kotka highlighted. "Estonian ministers and secretaries general are not interested; they sincerely do not know whether people can manage or not. Nobody's wages are dependent on this. Nobody will also know when people did not manage."

The former deputy minister also highlighted that there was no significant competition in the public sector, which, in turn, brings with it lazy thinking. Nonetheless, he noted, the private sector is in parallel constantly considering how to improve a service in order to win customers and earn money.