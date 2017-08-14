€11 million spent on employment program in first half of 2017

Costs of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund's employment program totaled €10.8 million in the first half of the year, accounting for 34.4 percent of the total projected costs for the year.

The total budget of the program for the year is €31.5 million. Labor market training accounted for the largest portion of spending in the first half of the year, totaling €4.5 million.

An additional €1.2 million was spent on practical training instruction costs and another €1.1 million on salary support, while more than €953,000 was spent on supporting starting businesses.

Just €6,790 was spent on unemployment prevention measures in the first six months of the year, however, accounting for just 0.2 percent of the nearly €3.6 million earmarked for these measures in 2017.