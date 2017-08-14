news

State to ban smoking in Estonia's prisons this fall ({{commentsTotal}})

Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017.
Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017. Source: (Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

The Estonian state is to ban smoking in prison exercise areas beginning Oct. 1.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Dagne Mihkels told ERR that inmates in Estonian prisons are already currently limited to just three cigarettes per day, and that a greater change to the smoking policy took effect in 2010.

"Opportunities for smoking in prisons are already currently very limited," Mihkels explained. "Inmates can currently only smoke in the exercise area, and up to three cigarettes per day, which are dispensed to them by prison guards, so prisons don't facilitate chain smoking anyway. If needed, inmates will receive treatment for nicotine addiction."

The ministry spokesperson noted that the ban on smoking inside prisons entered into force in 2010.

"Before that, inmates could smoke as many cigarettes per day as they were able to buy," he recalled, "And so the 2010 change had a significantly greater impact than the current change. Some people at the time talked about the threat of a prison riot, but such thoughts remained more lore."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of justicesmokingprisons


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017.Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Northeastern Estonia. April 2017.
State to ban smoking in Estonia's prisons this fall
Job ads at an EUIF-organized job fair.Job ads at an EUIF-organized job fair.
€11 million spent on employment program in first half of 2017
Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
Former Finnish President Tarja Halonen and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a forum last fall.Former Finnish President Tarja Halonen and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a forum last fall.
Halonen: Estonia should not frantically fear Russia
Roadwork underway.Roadwork underway.
Second quarter labor force participation rate highest in 20 years
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
President Kersti Kaljulaid participating in a panel discussion at the two-day 2017 Opinion Festival in Paide. Aug. 11-12, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid participating in a panel discussion at the two-day 2017 Opinion Festival in Paide. Aug. 11-12, 2017.
President, Free Party chair agree that communities should create themselves
Former IT official: State institutions uninterested in e-service quality
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Mikser sends condolences to Egyptian foreign minister
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
12.08
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
11.08
Ratas: Estonia supports moving forward with regional LNG terminal project
11.08
Savisaar released from hospital Thursday evening, doctor concerned
BUSINESS
A street fair in central Kuressaare attracted local and tourists alike to the island capital.A street fair in central Kuressaare attracted local and tourists alike to the island capital.
Kuressaare mayor: Tourism tax would bring €1.5 million annually to Saaremaa
Prime Ministers Jüri Ratas, Māris Kučinskis and Saulius Skvernelis of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania visited Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility in Latvia on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Prime Ministers Jüri Ratas, Māris Kučinskis and Saulius Skvernelis of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania visited Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility in Latvia on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
Baltic prime ministers agree on extra two weeks for LNG market deal
Servers. Photo is illustrative.Servers. Photo is illustrative.
Establishment of €600 million data warehouse to possibly be decided in 2018
09.08
Survey: Estonian entrepreneurs' satisfaction with government at record low
09.08
June exports up 11, imports 6 percent on year
08.08
Coop Pank to provide cash services at 350 of retail group's locations
08.08
Elron begins rolling out new ticketing system on its trains
Culture
2017 Opinion Festival, Day One.2017 Opinion Festival, Day One.
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
03.08
2017 Opinion Festival to feature more English-language content
02.08
Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:40
State to ban smoking in Estonia's prisons this fall
11:52
€11 million spent on employment program in first half of 2017
10:47
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
09:51
Halonen: Estonia should not frantically fear Russia
08:48
Second quarter labor force participation rate highest in 20 years
13.08
President, Free Party chair agree that communities should create themselves
13.08
Former IT official: State institutions uninterested in e-service quality
13.08
Kuressaare mayor: Tourism tax would bring €1.5 million annually to Saaremaa
12.08
Baltic prime ministers agree on extra two weeks for LNG market deal
12.08
Establishment of €600 million data warehouse to possibly be decided in 2018
12.08
Mikser sends condolences to Egyptian foreign minister
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
12.08
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
11.08
Ratas: Estonia supports moving forward with regional LNG terminal project
11.08
Savisaar released from hospital Thursday evening, doctor concerned
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
11.08
President meets with leaders of Estonia's non-parliamentary parties
11.08
Vastseliina, Sõmerpalu 16th, 17th municipalities to contest forced mergers
11.08
US attack aircraft to land at Kuressaare airfield for first time next week
11.08
Ossinovski confirms SDE ministers to run in local elections
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.