GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' well underway

Shooting for director Tanel Toom's feature film "Truth and Justice," based on the first volume of Anton Hansen Tammsaare's pentalogy of the same name, published in 1926, is well underway in Mõniste Municipality, Southeastern Estonia.

"When you take into account that all preparations are complete, the buildings all built up, and everything is all assembled production-wise, then you can consider us halfway through the film," producer Ivo Felt told daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

According to Felt, the whole process has proven to be complicated, as the team is filming 300 kilometers and a four hours' drive away from Tallinn, which means that contact with the main studio is difficult.

"Technically we have made this complicated and difficult for ourselves by being picky," he admitted. "Essentially, and as far as the script and production go, things are going pretty well."

The cast for the film adaptation of the iconic Estonian novel features Priit Loog as Andres, Priit Võigemast as Pearu, Maiken Schmidt as Krõõt, Ester Kuntu as Mari and Simeoni Sundja as Juss.

"Truth and Justice" is scheduled to premiere in February 2019.