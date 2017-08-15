news

Local election candidate registration opens this week ({{commentsTotal}})

Local elections will take place on Oct. 15.
Local elections will take place on Oct. 15.
On Wednesday, city and municipal electoral committees will begin accepting registering documents from candidates and election lists for the 2017 local elections to be held this fall.

Election lists can be submitted for registration through Aug. 31; candidates can be submitted for registration through Sept. 5.

By Sept. 10 at the latest, city and municipal electoral committees will register all duly submitted candidates. Likewise on Sept. 10, electoral committees will draw lots in order to randomly determine the order in which political parties and election lists as well as individual candidates will be listed on the lists posted in voting booths.

Beginning Sept. 11, outdoor political advertising will be banned throughout the country.

Local government council elections will take place in Estonia on Oct. 15.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local elections


