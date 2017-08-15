GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday

The trial of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar, is to continue in Harju County Court on Tuesday.

The court had to interrupt the hearing last Thursday, Aug. 10, as Savisaar, who had complained about feeling unwell, was taken to the hospital by paramedics summoned by the court. He was released from the hospital that same evening

On Tuesday, the trial is to continue with the reviewing of audio evience collected in the course of surveillance activities, featuring conversations between Savisaar and businessman Alexander Kofkin. The court will thereafter review the recording of a conversation between Savisaar, construction businessman Aivar Tuulberg and Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo.

Savisaar, Kofkin, Kallo and Tuulberg, the defendants directly linked with the evidence to be handled on Tuesday, must be present in court that day.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar in using Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

Harju County Court on Aug. 9 separated materials pertaining to Reiljan from the criminal case in order to pursue a plea deal with the businessman.