TS Laevad takes third ferry off Virtsu-Kuivastu route

This past weekend marked the end of the period during which the Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry route, connecting Saaremaa to the Estonian mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, was served by three ferries. Going forward, the route will be operated exclusively by Tõll and Piret.

Ferry operator TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Port of Tallinn, noted that plenty of tickets for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route are still available online at praamid.ee for next weekend. Advanced booking is open through Oct. 15.

Regula was the third ferry to operate the Virtsu-Kuivastu route during July and much of August.

Leiger and Hiiumaa will continue serving the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting Hiiumaa to the mainland. Tiiu remains in Finland for possibly over a month of repairs after a controls failure led to the vessel touching the seabed in late July.