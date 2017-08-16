news

Russia to present Zapad exercise to military attaches at separate event ({{commentsTotal}})

Zapad 2013.
Zapad 2013. Source: (Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Reuters/Scanpix)
News
News

Estonia has not received an invitation from Russia to observe Zapad, a large-scale joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise to take place in September. Russian authorities, however, will present the exercises to military attaches accredited to other countries' diplomatic missions in Moscow at a separate event.

"Mmilitary attaches accredited to Moscow have been invited to attend an event at Luga Training Camp on Sept. 18-19, in the course of which Russia will present the Zapad joint military exercise," Ministry of Defence spokesperson Susan Lilleväli told BNS on Wednesday. "The Estonian defense attaches are ready to take part in the event."

The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise will be held in the territory of both countries from Sept. 14-20. The exercise has sparked concern in other countries as, in similar exercises in 2009 and 2013, Russia, among other things, allegedly rehearsed an attack on its neighbors.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in mid-July that, "based on previous experiences related to previous exercises, we have every reason to believe that substantially more troops are participating than the official reported numbers." He encouraged Russia to allow NATO observers to monitor the maneuvers.

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik has expressed the same concern, telling weekly Maaleht in July that Russia should declare the exercise on the basis of the Vienna Document, according to which any exercise involving more than 9,000 participants should be declared. Russia has stated that 13,000 troops will be participating in the September exercise.

Belarus has sent invitations to Estonia and other countries, which Estonia has already chosen to accept, to observe the exercise on its territory. It has not offered any details, however.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

belarusrussiazapadjüri luikministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Zapad 2013.Zapad 2013.
Russia to present Zapad exercise to military attaches at separate event
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handing out Estonian coloring books to children at Nizip refugee camp in Gaziantep Province, Turkey.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handing out Estonian coloring books to children at Nizip refugee camp in Gaziantep Province, Turkey.
Ratas: Turkey making efforts to provide decent conditions for refugees
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
First witness to testify in Savisaar trial
Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.
Chief prosecutor: Criminal assets should be directed to law enforcement
The Ministry of Finance hopes to convince more people to work for the public sector.The Ministry of Finance hopes to convince more people to work for the public sector.
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
The ferry Tõll.The ferry Tõll.
TS Laevad takes third ferry off Virtsu-Kuivastu route
September 1st marked the traditional first day of school for children entering into the first grade across Estonia.September 1st marked the traditional first day of school for children entering into the first grade across Estonia.
Over 15,000 children to begin school this September
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
15.08
Local election candidate registration opens this week
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
14.08
Reform chair: Tallinn should redirect €500,000 spent on PBK to ETV+
14.08
Tallinn public transport to begin testing fully electric bus
BUSINESS
Inbank CEO Jan Andresoo.Inbank CEO Jan Andresoo.
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
58 percent of Estonian business operators expect revenue to increase in the next year.58 percent of Estonian business operators expect revenue to increase in the next year.
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
A factory employee with cinder block at Rae Stoneworks.A factory employee with cinder block at Rae Stoneworks.
Estonia's June industrial production growth highest in EU
12.08
Baltic prime ministers agree on extra two weeks for LNG market deal
12.08
Establishment of €600 million data warehouse to possibly be decided in 2018
11.08
Government approves amendments to Payment Institutions Act
10.08
July registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent
Culture
Film shooting for Film shooting for
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
07.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Galleries
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
10:51
Russia to present Zapad exercise to military attaches at separate event
09:50
Ratas: Turkey making efforts to provide decent conditions for refugees
08:49
First witness to testify in Savisaar trial
15.08
Chief prosecutor: Criminal assets should be directed to law enforcement
15.08
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
15.08
TS Laevad takes third ferry off Virtsu-Kuivastu route
15.08
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
15.08
Over 15,000 children to begin school this September
15.08
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
15.08
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
15.08
Ratas on working visit to Turkey
15.08
Local election candidate registration opens this week
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
14.08
Reform chair: Tallinn should redirect €500,000 spent on PBK to ETV+
14.08
Tallinn public transport to begin testing fully electric bus
14.08
Estonia's June industrial production growth highest in EU
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
State to ban smoking in Estonia's prisons beginning this fall
14.08
€11 million spent on employment program in first half of 2017
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.