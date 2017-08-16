UEFA Super Cup final coming to Tallinn next August

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup final will be played on Aug. 15, 2018 at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, or A. le Coq Arena, marking the first time ever that a senior UEFA final will be played in Estonia.

"Preparations for the UEFA Super Cup final are under way," said Anne Rei, secretary general of the Estonian Football Association. "Our delegation recently visited Skopje, where this year's final was played. This October, a UEFA delegation will pay another week-long visit to Tallinn."

Next August's match will be the first European club final to take place in Estonia, which hosted the 2012 EUFA European Under-19 Championship. The decision was made at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Athens in September 2016, UEFA said.

The winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of the UEFA Europa League will meet in the final of the UEFA Super Cup. The match is to be broadcast live in nearly 200 countries, with an expected viewership of some 50 million.

The UEFA Super Cup is expected to bring thousands of tourists to Estonia.

Tallinn follows in the footsteps of Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016) and Skopje (2017) as cities to be awarded the Super Cup since the fixture moved on from its permanent home in Monaco.

The clubs to be pitted against each other in the final in Tallinn will be confirmed by May 26, 2018, the date of the UEFA Champions League finals. Once the participating clubs are determined, ticket sales to the final match in Tallinn will be launched on the UEFA website.