Helve Särgava named SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has named former Harju County Court judge and chairwoman Helve Särgava its candidate for Tallinn City Council chair.

"I'll say what I believe and always do what I truly find right and fair, whether in the past as a judge or in the future potentially in Tallinn City Council," Särgava said on Wednesday according to the SDE.

Särgava resigned as county court judge this spring. The leadership of the Tallinn chapter of the SDE confirmed her as its candidate for city council chair on Aug. 14.

"Tallinn's biggest problem will be to restore the reputation of the leaders of Tallinn," said the newly announced candidate. "It isn't normal for high city officials in the capital to constantly be convicted in court, especially with one case not even concluding before the next one already begins."

Local election candidate registration began in Tallinn on Wednesday. Election lists can be submitted for registration through Aug. 31; candidates can be submitted for registration through Sept. 5.



Estonia's local elections will be held on Oct. 15.