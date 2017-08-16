news

Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival ({{commentsTotal}})

Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.
Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival. Source: (Peeter Langovits/Postimees/Scanpix)
Culture
Culture

Tallinn Chamber Music Festival (TKF) will take place on Aug. 19-30, featuring performances by foreign and Estonian musicians alike. Culture.ee asked festival organizer, PLMF Music Trust founder and renowned opera singer Pille Lill about the organizational side of the event.

TKF has become a tradition as a premiere classical music event in Estonia, which this year will feature performances by foreign guests including the Nordic youth symphony orchestra Orkester Norden, Finnish-Estonian piano trio Teos, Polish chamber orchestra Baltic Neopolis Virtuosi as well as top Estonian soloists.

Ahead of the festival, Culture.ee asked Lill some questions about the behind the scenes work involved in organizing a music festival.

Culture.ee: Where did the idea to organize Tallinn Chamber Music Festival come from? Did you notice a specific unfilled void in the cultural events already taking place in Estonia?

PL: The birth of the festival was a logical continuation of the founding of the [PLMF] Music Trust, which indeed filled a sort of void as Estonia didn't have an organization which cared for the well-being of professional musicians. As one really important factor in enabling the development of musicians is performance opportunities, establishing the festival was the right thing to do.

C: What have been the greatest trials involved in organizing the event?

PL: Everything had to be started from scratch — budget, marketing, international cooperation, etc. Everything has been a trial and still is.

C: What have been the greatest joys? What is the one thing that keeps you organizing this?

PL: Our musicians and their standard. I am moved to tears every time by their dedication.

C. What kind of feedback have you received from the audience?

PL: Extremely positive. In recent years, we have received the best feedback, which is that the concerts of the festival are accompanied by a label of quality, which is very true, and we enable this with fairly reasonable prices. This year, two concerts offer free admission again — fantastic!

C: Which concerts do you definitely recommend to the audience?

PL: Every concert will have extraordinary energy. I have known all the musicians performing thi year for 15 years or more already, and I know what they are capable of. Also, the foreign guests are of high caliber: the Baltic Neopolis Virtuosi chamber ensemble features concertmasters from the Berlin Deutsche Opera and London Royal Opera House; the Nordic young talents' symphony orchestra is worth hearing; and the piano trio Teos, which consists of top Finnish-Estonian musicians, has earned recognition across Scandinavia.

C: Which concerts are you personally looking forward to the most this year?

PL: I don't want to have to choose, as I am very happy about every performance by our top musicians, who love their specialty and are dedicated to music.

C: Where to next? What's in store for the future of the event, and who else do you plan to invite to Estonia to perform?

PL: I believe that the festival will be back next year, and we already have agreements in place with many foreign performers, which we will surely soon announce to concertgoers. The soon to be established PLMF Academia Nova school will also enable master classes for young musicians, so there is much to expect!

-

This interview originally appeared on the Culture Critics' blog at Culture.ee. For more information on this year's edition of Tallinn Chamber Music Festival, click here.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: Culture.ee

tallinnmusicculture.eepille lillinterviewsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Helve Särgava (front) was announced as the SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair. Aug. 16, 2017.Helve Särgava (front) was announced as the SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair. Aug. 16, 2017.
Helve Särgava named SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair
Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
Lilleküla Stadium, or A. le Coq Arena, in Tallinn.Lilleküla Stadium, or A. le Coq Arena, in Tallinn.
UEFA Super Cup final coming to Tallinn next August
Zapad 2013.Zapad 2013.
Russia to present Zapad exercise to military attaches at separate event
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handing out Estonian coloring books to children at Nizip refugee camp in Gaziantep Province, Turkey.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas handing out Estonian coloring books to children at Nizip refugee camp in Gaziantep Province, Turkey.
Ratas: Turkey making efforts to provide decent conditions for refugees
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
First witness to testify in Savisaar trial
Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.
Chief prosecutor: Criminal assets should be directed to law enforcement
The ferry Tõll.The ferry Tõll.
TS Laevad takes third ferry off Virtsu-Kuivastu route
15.08
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
15.08
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
15.08
Ratas on working visit to Turkey
15.08
Local election candidate registration opens this week
BUSINESS
The Ministry of Finance hopes to convince more people to work for the public sector.The Ministry of Finance hopes to convince more people to work for the public sector.
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
Inbank CEO Jan Andresoo.Inbank CEO Jan Andresoo.
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
Passport, a joint effort by Paymentwall and Estonia's e-Residency program, launched on Monday, Aug. 14.Passport, a joint effort by Paymentwall and Estonia's e-Residency program, launched on Monday, Aug. 14.
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
14.08
Second quarter labor force participation rate highest in 20 years
13.08
Kuressaare mayor: Tourism tax would bring €1.5 million annually to Saaremaa
12.08
Baltic prime ministers agree on extra two weeks for LNG market deal
12.08
Establishment of €600 million data warehouse to possibly be decided in 2018
Culture
Film shooting for Film shooting for
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
07.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Galleries
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
events in estonia
Latest news
13:46
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
12:52
Helve Särgava named SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair
11:48
UEFA Super Cup final coming to Tallinn next August
10:51
Russia to present Zapad exercise to military attaches at separate event
09:50
Ratas: Turkey making efforts to provide decent conditions for refugees
08:49
First witness to testify in Savisaar trial
15.08
Chief prosecutor: Criminal assets should be directed to law enforcement
15.08
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
15.08
TS Laevad takes third ferry off Virtsu-Kuivastu route
15.08
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
15.08
Over 15,000 children to begin school this September
15.08
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
15.08
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
15.08
Ratas on working visit to Turkey
15.08
Local election candidate registration opens this week
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
14.08
Reform chair: Tallinn should redirect €500,000 spent on PBK to ETV+
14.08
Tallinn public transport to begin testing fully electric bus
14.08
Estonia's June industrial production growth highest in EU
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.