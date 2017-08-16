Simson: Muuga suitable for Rail Baltic multimodal cargo terminal

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson on Wednesday visited the Port of Muuga, where she inspected the port's infrastructure and determined that it is a suitable location for the multimodal cargo terminal to be located at one end of Rail Baltic.

"Good access both by sea and by rail speak in the Port of Muuga's favor," Simson told BNS. "Therefore it may become the place where the North-South Transport Corridor will connect with the eastbound railway. The multimodal cargo terminal planned to be built in Muuga will also play a big role in this."

According to the minister, both Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm and Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said at Wednesday's meeting that they saw great potential in Rail Baltic for both the Estonian transit sector and the Port of Muuga.

Simson visited the port on Wednesday at Kalm's invitation.