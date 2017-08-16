Estonian e-voting beta testing launched with vote for most beautiful place

For the next two days, voters in Estonia can participate in the public beta testing of the country's new e-voting application by casting their vote online for the most naturally beautiful place in Estonia.

Voting-age individuals interested in participating in the beta testing can visit www.valimised.ee, where they can download the voting application necessary to cast their vote.

After logging in securely using their national ID card, Digi-ID or Mobile-ID, voters can then select from a list of candidates for most naturally beautiful place in Estonia and submit their vote as usual. As in regular elections, if a voter should recast their vote, only the most recent vote will be counted.

Beta testing voting began on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. and will run through Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.