Saab signs contract with Estonian Defence Forces for training systems

Defense and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) to deliver BT46 training systems to the defense forces, to be handed over in 2018.

The EDF ordered the first laser simulators for gunnery and combat training nearly ten years ago in 2008. Saab has now received an additional order for simulators, which will be used by the defense forces' mechanized brigade, in regiments and at the infantry school, according to a company press release.

“I am proud that the Estonian Defence Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner," said Åsa Thegström, head of Training and Simulation at Saab. "They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training."

The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. Saab's new Manpack 300 will be used for the control and monitoring of exercises.

A five-year support contract is also included in the deal.

"This is very good, both for us and for the customer," said Jyrki Kujansuu, head of the Poland and Baltics country unit at Saab. "With this order of BT46 training systems, the EDF are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanized units. With the support of the training system, the EDF will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armored combat vehicle and unit training upt the mechanized company level cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units' capacity in the field."

Saab's BT46 system is currently in use in more than 20 countries as support for combat exercises with vehicles and associated weapons systems. The company has delivered more than 7,000 vehicle simulators to over 100 applications worldwide.