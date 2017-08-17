Former Center Party campaign master to testify against Savisaar

Businessman Paavo Pettai, former campaign master of the Center Party, is to testify in Harju County Court on Thursday in the case against former longtime Center Party chairman and suspended Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar.

Pettai is one of the primary witnesses of the Office of the Prosecutor General, who was released from charges in exchange for his significant testimony.

Aadu Luberg, the defense lawyer of one of the accused, Hillar Teder, has already said that Pettai's statements should be regarded with caution, claiming that Pettai might say whatever necessary to be released from charges by the prosecutor's office.

Charges against Savisaar

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar in using Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

Harju County Court on Aug. 9 separated materials pertaining to Reiljan from the criminal case in order to pursue a plea deal with the businessman.