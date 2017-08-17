Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia

Olsson & Nielssen Nordic OÜ, an Estonian-owned company, is set to build an electricity gnerating plant with 4,500 solar panels in Peetri, Järva County, regional paper Järva Teataja reported.

The panels, which will be installed on the territory of a former pig farming facility, will take up approximately two and a half hectares of land, businessman Aap Hirvesoo said.

The plant is designed to have a a direct curent generating capacity of 1.2 megawatts and an annual output capacity of roughly one gigawatt-hour.

Construction of the solar plant is expected to be completed in November.