Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report

The Estonian government has approved the financial report of the Estonian state for 2016, which offers an overview of the achievement of goals set out in the state budget, the financial standing of the state, economic performance as well as cash flows.

Expenditures of the budget and investments totaled €8.55 billion, equaling 93.6 percent of the sum total set out in the budget. Income, meanwhile, totaled €8.58 billion, or 98.8 percent of the sum total shown in the budget. Thus, income exceeded the expenditures paid for by €34 million.

Assets of the state as at year-end totaled €16.5 billion, of which capital assets accounted for the largest portion. Total assets of the state increased by €171 million.

Consolidated liabilities of the state totaled €7.4 billion, an increase of €338 million over the year before. Loan commitments totaled €2.9 billion, €15.9 million euros less than at the end of 2015.

The state's financial report for 2016 will be submitted to the Riigikogu for approval. The report will be accompanied by an audit report prepared by the National Audit Office, which is to be published shortly.