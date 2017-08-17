GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September

The construction and reconstruction of a number of Tallinn's tram lines is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, and as of Sept. 1, tram service in Estonia's capital will be fully restored.

All four tram lines in Tallinn will be back in service beginning next month, served by both the city's newer Spanish CAF Urbos as well as newly renovated older Czech Tatra KT4 and KTNF6 rolling stock.

Following the completion of the new extension, the number 4 line, which will be served exclusively by the new CAF Urbos trams, will connect the city center to Tallinn Airport, with an additional new stop in Ülemiste City.

The number 2 line will not connect to Tallinn Airport, but terminate instead at Suur-Paala, which was previously known as Ülemiste.

The number 3 line will continue to connect Tondi to Kadriorg, served by the renovated Tatra KT trams as they are completed and returned to Tallinn.

From city center to your flight without setting foot outside

While the number 4 tram will begin service to Tallinn Airport beginning on Sept. 1 already, construction is still underway on the gallery that will connect the tram terminal to the city-side end of Tallinn Airport's passenger terminal.

The terminal and gallery, which is scheduled to be completed in October, will be connected with escalators and elevators, allowing people with mobility issues and strollers to access the gallery as well.