Estonian leaders condemn terrorist attack in Barcelona, offer condolences

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser took to social media on Thursday night to offer condolences to the victims of a deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona, where the attacker, still at large, deliberately drove a van into a crowded pedestrian boulevard.

"Sad news from Barcelona," Ratas wrote. "I strongly condemn this brutal attack. My sincere condolences to the loved ones of all injured and killed."

The Estonian prime minister also repeated his message in Spanish: "Tristes noticias desde Barcelona. Condeno enérgicamente este brutal ataque. Sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados."

"Strongly condemn this gruesome and cowardly act of terror in Barcelona," Mikser wrote. "My thoughts are with the victims and with Spain."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any information about any Estonian citizens being injured or killed in the attack.

The ministry is requesting, however, that any Estonians currently in Barcelona contact their loved ones and let them know that they are safe. Should anyone with an Estonian loved one currently in Barcelona be unable to contact them, they are asked to contact the ministry and let them know.

Barcelona attack followed by second in Cambrils

13 people were killed and dozens more injured when a van was deliberately driven into pedestrians in the Las Ramblas neighborhood of Barcelona on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the van escaped on foot and remains at large.

Later that day, police killed five terror suspects in Cambrils, 120 kilometers away from Barcelona, as they likewise drove into pedestrians, injuring six civilians and one police officer.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla


Estonian leaders condemn terrorist attack in Barcelona, offer condolences
