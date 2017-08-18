news

August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal ({{commentsTotal}})

Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

The rating of the opposition Reform Party has remained on a steady rise over the past few months, emerging once again as the post popular political Party in Estonia in August, it appears from the results of a poll commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Reform's August rating was 27.6 percent, up from 25.4 percent in June and 26.4 percent in July. Its August rating was also 0.1 percent higher than in May, when its rating hit a new high after October 2016.

The Center Party, the senior member of the ruling three-party coalition, has meanwhile seen its support continue to decline over the summer — from 25.1 percent in June to 23.1 percent in July and 22.8 percent in August.

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) was also up at 17.2 percent in August, from 16.2 percent in Jun and 15.9 percent in August. This also marked the greatest support for EKRE since October 2016.

The junior coalition member Social Democratic Party (SDE) is enjoying relatively stable voter support, with ratings of 14.2 percent in June, 14.8 percent in July and 14.6 percent in August.

The opposition Free Party has seen its ratings go through minor ups and downs this summer, polling at 8.5 percent in June, 7.4 percent in July and 9.4 percent in August.

Junior coalition member Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), however, saw its rating drop below the 5 percent election threshold again, after doing so in April as well. IRL had a rating of 6.6 percent in June, 6.3 percent in July and jut 3.8 percent in August, marking a new low for IRL since last October.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens, which temporarily cleared the election threshold in July, dropped below the barrier again, polling at 3.2 percent in June, 5.4 percent in July and 3.7 percent in august.

Support for ruling coalition drops over summer

The combined rating of the three parties of the ruling coalition — Center, SDE and IRL — has also continued to decline over the summer, from 46 percent in June to 44 percent in July and 41 percent in August.

From Aug. 11-17, Kantar Emor interviewed 1,257 voting-age citizens between the ages of 18-74. The answers of individuals listing "no preference" as to party identification were eliminated from the outcome in order to make it as comparable as possible to the outcome of a parliamentary election held during the survey period. In August, this included 28.6 percent of respondents.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

irlreform partyekrefree partycenter partyparty ratingssdeestonian greenskantar emor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.
August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal
EVR Cargo freight train.EVR Cargo freight train.
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
MP Olga Ivanova (Center).MP Olga Ivanova (Center).
MP Ivanova flouts Center Party ban, gives Russia's Sputnik interview
Estonian leaders condemn terrorist attack in Barcelona, offer condolences
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Koeru Municipality is against its forced merger, interested instead in merging voluntarily with Rakke Municipality.Koeru Municipality is against its forced merger, interested instead in merging voluntarily with Rakke Municipality.
Court forbids parallel election in municipality contesting forced merger
The number 4 tram extension will soon begin running all the way to Tallinn Airport.The number 4 tram extension will soon begin running all the way to Tallinn Airport.
GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım in Ankara on Wednesday. Aug. 17, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım in Ankara on Wednesday. Aug. 17, 2017.
Ratas: It is important for Estonia that Turkey remains on European course
17.08
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
17.08
USAID study: Estonia tops civil society viability ranking in 2016
17.08
Saab signs contract with Estonian Defence Forces for training systems
16.08
Omniva to conclude grocery delivery services, chains to launch their own Updated
BUSINESS
Coop solar park in Rae Municipality, outside of Tallinn.Coop solar park in Rae Municipality, outside of Tallinn.
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
Euros.Euros.
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
The Port of Muuga is located east of Tallinn.The Port of Muuga is located east of Tallinn.
Simson: Muuga suitable for Rail Baltic multimodal cargo terminal
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
14.08
Tallinn public transport to begin testing fully electric bus
14.08
Estonia's June industrial production growth highest in EU
14.08
€11 million spent on employment program in first half of 2017
Culture
Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Galleries
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:44
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
11:49
August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal
10:47
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
09:50
MP Ivanova flouts Center Party ban, gives Russia's Sputnik interview
08:48
Estonian leaders condemn terrorist attack in Barcelona, offer condolences
17.08
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
17.08
Court forbids parallel election in municipality contesting forced merger
17.08
GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September
17.08
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
17.08
Ratas: It is important for Estonia that Turkey remains on European course
17.08
Pettai testifies against Savisaar, claims he helped get Center Party money Updated
17.08
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
17.08
USAID study: Estonia tops civil society viability ranking in 2016
17.08
Saab signs contract with Estonian Defence Forces for training systems
16.08
Omniva to conclude grocery delivery services, chains to launch their own Updated
16.08
Simson: Muuga suitable for Rail Baltic multimodal cargo terminal
16.08
Estonian e-voting beta testing launched with vote for most beautiful place
16.08
Court cuts back on disclosure of surveillance records in Savisaar trial Updated
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
16.08
Helve Särgava named SDE's candidate for Tallinn City Council chair
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.