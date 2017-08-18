GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House

A new photo wall featuring the portraits of all former Estonian prime ministers was unveiled at Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, on Friday.

The photo wall features the portraits of 27 former Estonian prime ministers, dating back to Konstantin Päts, who served as prime minister of the provisional Estonian government in 1918.

Among them are also the prime ministers of the Estonian government in exile, which existed from 1953 until Estonian sovereignty over Estonian territory was reestablished in 1992.

With the exception of Edgar Savisaar and Mart Siimann, every Estonian prime minister since the restoration of Estonian independence in 1991 was present at the unveiling.