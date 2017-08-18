Finnish paper: Groceries more expensive in Tallinn than Helsinki

Groceries in Estonia have been expensive for Estonians for quite some time, but its southern neighbor's grocery prices are now getting expensive even for Finns, wrote Finnish evening paper Iltalehti.

A purchase consisting of 20 common grocery items selected by Iltalehti (link in Finnish) cost €46.99 at the Prisma store in Tallinn's Kristiine Shopping Centre, while the same groceries cost just €38.07 at the Prisma store in Helsinki's Itis Shopping Centre (see chart below).

The same grocery purchases made at the Rimi store in Tallinn's Ülemiste Shopping Centre and Maxima store in Stroomi Shopping Centre cost €43.58 and €46.34, respectively.

The Finnish paper noted that dairy product, fresh fruit and meat prices have gone up over ten percent in the last year in Estonia. While not essentials, the paper added that beer and tobacco products have also increased over 20 and ten percent, respectively, as well.

Prisma Peremarket CEO Jussi Nummelin said that increasing costs have been driven primarily by increases in the cost of local raw goods and wages as well as logistics and transport costs.

Nummelin also referenced a Eurostat survey, however, according to which groceries in Estonia cost 90 percent of the EU average, while groceries in Finland cost 120 percent of the average.