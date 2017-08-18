City of Pärnu to cover airport expenses up to €400,000 annually from 2020

Pärnu City Council on Thursday agreed to cover the expenses of Pärnu Airport in the amount of up to €400,000 per year beginning in 2020, reported regional daily Pärnu Postimees. The council will determine the exact amount when approving the annual budget each year.

When approving the city's development plan, Pärnu City Council agreed to cover the expenses of the city's airport in the amount of up to €600,000 per year beginning in 2020. The council's Thursday decision, however, stipulated that the support not exceed €400,000 annually from 2020 through 2022. The council will decide on the exact sum when approving the annual budget each year.

With this decision, the city council agreed to the city government's plan to enter into a contract with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and Tallinn Airport concerning the operating expenses of Pärnu Airport.

The city government is set to enter into a contract according to which the government will allocate €20 million for the recontruction of the airport and subsidize it with approximately €400,000 annually. As income and subsidization alone will not be enouguh to keep the airport running, the city of Pärnu and other business operators are willing to cover the remaining expenses.

Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius said that business operators are prepared to contribute at least €100,000 annually.

The renovated airport is scheduled to be completed in November 2019.