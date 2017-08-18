news

State to dedicate €1.73 million to adaptation courses for immigrants ({{commentsTotal}})

The Ministry of the Interior has offered adaptation training to foreigners in Estonia since October 2015.
The Ministry of the Interior has offered adaptation training to foreigners in Estonia since October 2015. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

Over the next three years, Estonia will arrange €1.73 million worth of adaptation courses for new immigrants.

The Ministry of the Interior will announce a public procurement to find a partner to conduct training in an adaptation program in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The contract to be concluded will be funded 85 percent by the European Social Fund (ESF).

"We have offered adaptation program training since October 2015," a ministry spokesperson told ERR. "The training to be procured is aimed at foreigners who have lived in Estonia for less than five years and who have come to Estonia to study, work or be with their family."

According to the spokesperson, the goal of the program is to support foreigners' adaptation to life in Estonia and includes information about everyday life and getting things done in Estonia. Participants also have the opportunity to study some basic Estonian. Foreigners' participation in the program is free of charge.

Training is conducted in Tallinn and Tartu in English and Russian and in Narva in Russian based on the minimum number of participants being met. Should fewer than five people register for the course in Narva during a three-month period, interested participants are guaranteed access to training in Tallinn or Tartu instead.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorimmigrantsforeignerseuropean social fundadaptation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The scenes of the stabbings in Turku on Friday afternoon. Aug. 18, 2017.The scenes of the stabbings in Turku on Friday afternoon. Aug. 18, 2017.
Ratas offers condolences following deadly knife attack in Turku
The Ministry of the Interior has offered adaptation training to foreigners in Estonia since October 2015.The Ministry of the Interior has offered adaptation training to foreigners in Estonia since October 2015.
State to dedicate €1.73 million to adaptation courses for immigrants
Biomass such a forest residue can be used to produce biomethanol, a second-generation fuel.Biomass such a forest residue can be used to produce biomethanol, a second-generation fuel.
Swedish company wants to build €350 million biomethanol plant in Estonia
Pärnu Airport.Pärnu Airport.
City of Pärnu to cover airport expenses up to €400,000 annually from 2020
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Finnish paper: Groceries more expensive in Tallinn than Helsinki
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.
August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal
MP Olga Ivanova (Center).MP Olga Ivanova (Center).
MP Ivanova flouts Center Party ban, gives Russia's Sputnik interview
17.08
Court forbids parallel election in municipality contesting forced merger
17.08
GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September
17.08
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
17.08
Ratas: It is important for Estonia that Turkey remains on European course
BUSINESS
EVR Cargo freight train.EVR Cargo freight train.
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
Coop solar park in Rae Municipality, outside of Tallinn.Coop solar park in Rae Municipality, outside of Tallinn.
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
Solar panels. Photo is illustrative.Solar panels. Photo is illustrative.
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
15.08
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
15.08
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
15.08
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
Culture
Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Galleries
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
20:32
Ratas offers condolences following deadly knife attack in Turku
16:48
Swedish company wants to build €350 million biomethanol plant in Estonia
15:50
City of Pärnu to cover airport expenses up to €400,000 annually from 2020
14:42
State to dedicate €1.73 million to adaptation courses for immigrants
13:46
Finnish paper: Groceries more expensive in Tallinn than Helsinki
12:44
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
11:49
August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal
10:47
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
09:50
MP Ivanova flouts Center Party ban, gives Russia's Sputnik interview
08:48
Estonian leaders condemn terrorist attack in Barcelona, offer condolences
17.08
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
17.08
Court forbids parallel election in municipality contesting forced merger
17.08
GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September
17.08
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
17.08
Ratas: It is important for Estonia that Turkey remains on European course
17.08
Pettai testifies against Savisaar, claims he helped get Center Party money Updated
17.08
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
17.08
USAID study: Estonia tops civil society viability ranking in 2016
17.08
Saab signs contract with Estonian Defence Forces for training systems
16.08
Omniva to conclude grocery delivery services, chains to launch their own Updated
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.