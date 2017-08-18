Ratas offers condolences following deadly knife attack in Turku

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas took to social media on Friday evening to offer condolences following an afternoon knife attack in Turku, Finland that has left two dead and at least six others injured.

"My sincere condolences to all the relatives and loved ones of the victims in Turku," wrote the Estonian prime minister. "You are in our thoughts. Strength for recovery."

A man wielding a knife attacked at least eight people in two squares in central Turku on Friday afternoon, killing two, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

Finnish police stated at a press conference on Friday evening that the incident began at 4:02 p.m. and police had shot the suspect in the leg and detained him by 4:05 p.m.

According to police, the incident is not currently being investigated as a terror attack, but did not rule out this changing as new information comes to light.