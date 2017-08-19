news

EKRE parliamentary group leader calls for border checks to be reinstated ({{commentsTotal}})

EKRE parliamentary group chairman Martin Helme.
EKRE parliamentary group chairman Martin Helme. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
In a statement issued in the wake of recent attacks in Barcelona and Turku, Finland, Martin Helme, chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) parliamentary group, said that nothing but the reinstatement of border controls at ports and airports and the expulsion of illegal migrants will help against Islamic terrorism.

"The terror attacks of the outgoing week once again signaled to us that Islamic terrorism is moving closer and closer to us," Helme said via spokespeople. "We also got to learn that Estonian ministers have not yet gotten rid of delusions of multiculturalism.

"The message of Minister of the Interior [Andres] Anvelt, a Socialist, after the acts of terror was: 'The police will get more money,'" he claimed. "Not a word about the causes of terrorism, not a word about Islam or immigration. One stubbornly refuses to acknowledge that the spread of Islamic terrorism is directly connected with immigration and absence of borders."

Helme said Europe must get rid of the fear of being accused of discrimination and do everything one has always done in such situations throughout history, asserting that the enemy in your on territory must be expelled.

"It is clear that Islam is waging a war against Europe," continued the EKRE leader. "To everyone who wishes that Europe work closer together, we must say clearly: let us work closely together in expelling Muslims from Europe. If this is not done, each country itself must guard its borders and not allow immigrants into its territory."

Helme said that both Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) must take concrete steps to restore border control at ports and the airport.

"Let's not forget that Finland is a €20 ferry ride away from Estonia, and terror is exactly that far from us now," Helme pointed out. "Estonia must be kept safe and Muslim-free."

With seven seats, EKRE is the smallest of the parties represented in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreterrorismmartin helme


Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.
August party ratings: Reform remains on rise, IRL and Greens almost equal
MP Olga Ivanova (Center).MP Olga Ivanova (Center).
MP Ivanova flouts Center Party ban, gives Russia's Sputnik interview
17.08
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
17.08
Court forbids parallel election in municipality contesting forced merger
17.08
GALLERY: Tallinn trams back on track as of September
17.08
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Finnish paper: Groceries more expensive in Tallinn than Helsinki
EVR Cargo freight train.EVR Cargo freight train.
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
Solar panels. Photo is illustrative.Solar panels. Photo is illustrative.
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
15.08
Ministry of Finance sets out to improve state's reputation as employer
15.08
Inbank earns €5.7 million profit in first half of 2017
15.08
Survey: Half of Estonian businesses expect profits to increase in next year
14.08
Estonia's e-Residency program launches partnership with Paymentwall
Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.Festival organizer and renowned opera singer Pille Lill at the 2014 Rapla Church Music Festival.
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
11.08
GALLERY: 5th annual Opinion Festival begins in Paide
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
