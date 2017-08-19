Attack on peaceful residents most despicable act, says Kaljulaid

In remarks issued following a deadly knife attack in Turku, Finland on Friday, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that an attack on peaceful residents is the most despicable act imaginable.

"An attack on peaceful residents is the most despicable act that I can imagine," Kaljulaid said in a statement issued on Saturday. "In the end, it doesn't matter from the human standpoint whether it will be classified as an act of terror or 'simply' an attack — to attack passers-by on a peaceful city street on a Friday afternoon is cowardly and disgusting."

The Estonian president said that this was a difficult day and difficult weekend for the people of Finland, adding that it was also difficult for the people of Estonia, as they have a special bond with Finland.

"My deepest condolences to the victims' families and to everyone in Finland directly or indirectly affected by the attack," Kaljulaid said.

The president also invited Estonians to observe a moment of silence at 7 p.m. on Saturday, when a concert of the Estonian Festival Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi, is scheduled to begin at Turku Music Festival.

Two dead after knife attack in central Turku on Friday

Police in Finland are investigating a stabbing spree that left two people dead as a terrorist attack and have identified the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

"The incidents were initially investigated as murders, but in light of further information received during the night, the offenses now include murders with terrorist intent and attempts thereof," Finnish police said in a statement, according to which the suspect's identity is known to the police. "He is an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen," they said, declining to provide any additional details.

Police shot and wounded the knife-wielding suspect on Friday afternoon, arresting him minutes after a stabbing spree in a busy market square in Turku, Southwestern Finland.

Finnish law enforcement on Saturday raised the number of those injured in the attack from six to eight, adding that the injured included an Italian national and two Swedes; the remaining victims were Finns.