Health insurance fund spends €411 million on healthcare in first half-year

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund spent €410.5 million on healthcare services provided to the insured in the first half of 2017, up seven percent compared to the first six months of 2016.

Family healthcare amounted to €55.6 million in costs, about €5 million more than during the same period last year. Family doctor visits totaled 838,000, and family doctors conducted 12 percent more surveys than in the first six months of last year.

E-Consultation use more than quadrupled over the year, being utilized in approximately 6,000 cases in the first half of the year. In addition, 133,000 calls were placed to the national family doctor hotline, an increase of approximately one-tenth on year.

Medical specialist services were utilized by approximately 590,000 patients, who paid approximately two million visits to specialists. Hospital days in specialist medical care numbered 618,000, while the average number of days spent in the hospital per patient was 6.2. Doctors performed 76,000 surgeries over six months, and total payouts in specialist medical care amounted to €312 million.

High-cost treatment cases costing over €65,000 per case were funded in a total amout of €4.1 million.

Discount drugs were compensated on the basis of 4.1 million medical prescriptions for a total of €61.8 million, making for an average of €15 per prescription. The number of beneficiaries of this service totaled 706,000.

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund paid €16 million for the provision of nursing services, which were provided to 7,100 patients in hospitals and an additional 5,600 patients in their homes.

Compensation for the acquisition of medical devices totaled €4.6 million and was paid to approximately 50,000 insured persons. The greatest expenditure item under this category was the subsidy for the purchase of diabetes management-related equipment.