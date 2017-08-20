36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning

Every chorale in the hymnal of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) will be performed in a 36-hour singing marathon that began in Haapsalu on Sunday morning.

The hymnal, which includes 484 chorales, will be sung cover to cover through Monday evening. Participants are invited to listen and sing along.

The chorale marathon, which began on the 26th anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence on Aug. 20, also marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of the current edition of the EELK's hymnal and the 500th anniversary of the start of the Lutheran Reformation. It will also draw attention to work underway to prepare the new edition of the church's hymnal.

Organizers expect the chorale marathon, which is taking place for the third time, to attract participants from all over Estonia. Estonians and their friends the world over are likewise welcome to join the singing marathon via the internet.

Bishop Tiit Salumäe said that consideration was also given to getting the event into the Guinness World Records.

In previous events, the hymnal was sung cover to cover at the initiative of Viljandi Culture Academy and St. Paul's Congregation in Viljandi in 2002 and in Haapsalu Cathedral during Missio Läänemaa in August 2011.

The hymnal marathon began with a prayer at St. John's Church of Haapsalu at 8 a.m. on Sunday and will end with Maas at the cathedral beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday.