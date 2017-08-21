July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday morning, in July, the producer price index of industrial output increased by 0.4 percent compared to June and 4.1 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index in July was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as in the manufacture of beverages and dairy products, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and wood products.

Compared to July of last year, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and food products and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electrical equipment.

This July, the export price index remained unchanged compared to last month, but increased by 4.8 percent compared to July of last year.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of articles of peat, metals and electronic equipment in July decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, beverages and textile products increased.

This July, the import price index decreased by 0.4 percent compared to June and increased by 3.3 percent compared to July 2016.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, agricultural products as well as footwear and articles of leather in July decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, food products as well as paper and paper products increased.