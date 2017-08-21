Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters

During a meeting to take place in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Estonia and Russia are set to agree on their activities dedicated to protecting their shared transboundary bodies of water.

At the 20th meeting of the joint Estonian-Russian Joint Transboundary Water Commission, the Estonian delegation will be led by Secretary General of the Ministry of the Environment Andres Talijärv; the Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Federal Agency for Water Resources deputy director Tatyana Bokova.

The two parties will exchange information about the condition of Narva River and Lakes Peipsi, Lämmijärv and Pskov as well as the condition of the hydrotechnical facilities of Narva's hydroelectric power plant.

The parties will also agree about their actions in organizing the protection and sustainable use of these bodies of water in upcoming years.