Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million

Estonian transmission system operator Elering signed a contract with Empower AS and Leonhard Weiss Energy AS for the planning and construction of a third power connection between Estonia and Latvia.

The work is expected to cost a total of approximately €60 million, exclusive of VAT, making this Elering's largest single investment into alternating current (AC) power lines.

The company noted, however, that this investment would not increase its Estonian customers' network fees.

"This connection is important in several respects," explained Elering board chairman Taavi Veskimägi. "This will form the main part of the third Estonian-Latvian electrical connection and is at once the most important prerequisite for the Baltic states' desynchronization from Russia's electric system. At the same time, the new line will make possible the integration of Western Estonian renewable energy production capacity on a much greater scale than before."

Together with the similar Tartu-Viljandi-Sindi 330/110 kilovolt overhead line completed three years ago, the line to be built will complete the 330 kilovolt ring network which runs Tallinn-Narva-Tartu-Pärnu-Tallinn and cost a total of over €100 million.