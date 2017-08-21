Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo

news

Mart Helme.
Mart Helme. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Chairman of national-conservative EKRE, Mart Helme, thinks an end should be put to the “leftist-liberal globalization experiment”. While the politically correct mainstream refused to acknowledge it, the connection of terrorism with immigration and Islam was real, and the choice between a pro or anti-immigration course of existential importance.

While Spain and Finland were mourning the dead claimed in the latest terrorist attacks, the “euro-federalists and bureaucrats” weren’t mourning, Helme wrote in a recent opinion piece for daily Eesti Päevaleht, but using the victims of the attacks as a pretext to once again “move towards a United States of Europe”.

They didn’t waste this opportunity to work towards their goal. Again they called for more cooperation between member states, the connection of databases, and the coordination of anti-terror operations. “Like the stories how we’re not going to be intimated, and won’t give up our values. I’m Charlie Hebdo!”, he added.

Though in reality, the European Union’s common border protection agency, Frontex, was bringing in “tens of thousands of adventurers” under the guise of humanitarian rescue operations, people that were “stuffing the pockets of human traffickers” in their billion-euro business.

In reality, the member states receiving these “so-called refugees” were breaking their own immigration laws as well as the provisions of the Schengen agreement against illegal immigration. While immigration was growing “like a yeast fungus”, officials and police forces around Europe had been given “strict orders” not to discriminate against these people, and side with them in all manner of conflict.

The EU’s governments were ignoring “the opposition of the indigenous peoples against this Tower of Babel”, and not only betrayed them, but were also attacking them with accusations of xenophobia, intolerance, hate speech, nazism, right-wing extremism, “and God knows what else”.

All the while, innocent people were dying, Helme wrote. And pretty close to home, namely in Sweden, Russia, and now also in Finland. “Finland, where tens of thousands of Estonians live, just a few hours away by boat, and from where immigrants are already seeping in who have lived on the money of the Finnish taxpayer.”

Beyond run-of-the-mill phrases Finnish leaders had had nothing to say about the attack in Turku in Friday. “The blood of the young woman with the pram in Turku whose throat was cut by a ‘man with migrant background’ is on the hands of all those who accuse their people of hatred of foreigners, deny the connection of terrorism with immigration and Islam, and refuse to take steps to end this madness that has befallen Europe,” Helme wrote.

What needed to be done was clear to anyone with any notion of common sense. Border patrols needed to be reintroduced, illegal aliens deported, and the generous social support of “so-called refugees” needed to end. Frontex needed to move people back to the shores of the countries they were coming from, not to European territory.

“In the case of those who refuse to comply, force should be used without any kind of political correctness, and if necessary also deadly force.” People were reasonable, and if they realized that there was nothing to be had and attempts to reach Europe this way only filled the pockets of the human traffickers, they would stop coming, Helme argued.

As far as human rights were concerned, people should rather talk about those “run over by cars” and “hacked to pieces with machetes”, or the women “molested and raped by muslims”, and why not also the human rights of the woman who was burned by her husband in Tallinn.

Europe as well as Estonia’s leaders had clearly lost their mind, as there was no other way to explain the “voluntary madness” currently rolling all over Europe. Hinting at possible connections between the human traffickers and high-ranking EU officials, Helme also wrote that a billion-euro business was behind it all, in terms of trafficking, arms dealing, drug smuggling, and prostitution.

And undeniably, there was the ideology of the people heading towards the establishment of the United States of Europe. They wanted to weaken the national states, divide and mix up the peoples of the continent, and by creating Europe-wide problems take away the countries’ right to decide their own fate and instead delegate it to institutions beyond the reach of the people.

In terms of pure ideology, there was also the aim to see through the leftist-liberal world revolution and “level the nations, races, and societies at least in the West”. “But as history has taught us, radical leftist experiments always lead to bloodshed, as they are now,” Helme wrote.

Helme also called Poland and Hungary’s anti-immigration course an example that needed to be followed, their people had had the common sense to elect “solidly nationalist governments” that refused to allow muslim communities to form on their territory. “And look—there are no terrorists,” Helme wrote. Naturally there were problems, but in a “homogenous and mainly single-nation society”, these weren’t solved by means of suicide belts, vans driving into crowds, knives, and machetes.

What was left was the question which option the Estonian people preferred, Helme wrote, whether the “leftist-liberal globalization experiment and the trail of blood it leaves behind”, or a balanced and preserving nationalism. This choice, Helme wrote, was of existential importance in the coming years.

Mart Helme (born 1949) is the chairman of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE). Helme is a member of the Riigikogu, former ambassador of Estonia to Russia (1995-1999), journalist, and publisher.

Follow this link for the Estonian original of his opinion piece published in daily Eesti Päevaleht.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

