Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) said that Estonian entrepreneurs have had it hammered into them for years as though only the Reform Party represented their interests, but they must understand that it is not tax gifts but a strong state and happy employees that are important.

"If they would calmly consider what the current government has initiated, their defiance should disappear or even downright give way to recognition," Simson said in an interview with daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

"t would be a step toward Europeanism if entrepreneurs valued not only tax gifts, but also the fact that they are being created an environment in which it is good for employees to work and where good infrastructure exists," she continued.

"It is the paid employees of organizations representing enterprises whose businesses have turned a profit who complain the most," the minister noted. "One such person is the director of the Association of the Estonian Food Industry, whose comments leave the impression that Estonians don't even consume anything but beer and soft drinks."