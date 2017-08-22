news

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
News
News
{{1503383820000 | amCalendar}}

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier is arriving in Tallinn for a two-day state visit on Tuesday. He will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).

During his visit the German president will discuss bilateral relations, current affairs in the European Union, security issues, and the EU’s eastern partnership with Kaljulaid and Ratas. Other topics on the agenda include Estonia’s ongoing EU council presidency as well as matters connected to the migration crisis.

Steinmeier will meet with Kaljulaid in Kadriorg at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The two presidents will give a joint press conference starting at 3:20 p.m.

At 4 p.m. he will meet with Ratas at Stenbock House.

Steinmeier will also lay a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn’s Vabaduse Square.

The day will end with a dinner given by President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski for Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

On Wednesday Steinmeier is also scheduled to give a lecture titled “Germany and Estonia – a chequered history, a common future” at the Estonian Academy of Sciences, where he will also meet with other members of the Estonian government as well as members of the Riigikogu.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasgermanyfrank-walter steinmeier


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).
Government to analyze payment of damages to tenants forced out by reform
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
Merkel last visited Estonia in August 2016.Merkel last visited Estonia in August 2016.
Merkel to attend Tallinn Digital Summit in September
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
Helmut Piirimäe.Helmut Piirimäe.
Historian Helmut Piirimäe dies at 86
Mainor Business School economic analyst Ruta Arumäe.Mainor Business School economic analyst Ruta Arumäe.
Analyst: Europe in for new period of economic growth, not new crisis
The Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane.The Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane.
NATO jets in Baltics scrambled three times to escort Russian aircraft
21.08
Ratas on August 20: ‘This is the Estonia we want’
21.08
All ministers but Ratas, Luik to run in local elections
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
21.08
Savings on other rail projects to allow for expansion of Baltic Station
BUSINESS
Power lines.Power lines.
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
Employee shuttles in front of the ABB building in Jüri, Harju County.Employee shuttles in front of the ABB building in Jüri, Harju County.
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
The workshop of Combiwood, a wood industry company based in Southern Estonia.The workshop of Combiwood, a wood industry company based in Southern Estonia.
July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year
18.08
EVR Cargo supervisory board approves Russian freight car business
17.08
Coop builds solar park with over 3,000 panels on logistics center roof
17.08
Government endorses Estonia's 2016 financial report
17.08
Company planning 4,500 panel solar plant in Central Estonia
Culture
The current edition of the EELK hymnal contains 484 chorales.The current edition of the EELK hymnal contains 484 chorales.
36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
12.08
Day one of Opinion Festival attracts 5,600 participants
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
Galleries
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
10:44
Government to analyze payment of damages to tenants forced out by reform
10:12
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
09:44
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia Updated
09:17
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
08:45
Merkel to attend Tallinn Digital Summit in September
21.08
Historian Helmut Piirimäe dies at 86
21.08
Analyst: Europe in for new period of economic growth, not new crisis
21.08
NATO jets in Baltics scrambled three times to escort Russian aircraft
21.08
Greek minister turns down invitation to conference on crimes of communism
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
21.08
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Ratas on August 20: ‘This is the Estonia we want’
21.08
All ministers but Ratas, Luik to run in local elections
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
21.08
Savings on other rail projects to allow for expansion of Baltic Station
21.08
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
21.08
Ott Tänak wins second WRC in Germany
21.08
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
21.08
July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.