German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier is arriving in Tallinn for a two-day state visit on Tuesday. He will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).

During his visit the German president will discuss bilateral relations, current affairs in the European Union, security issues, and the EU’s eastern partnership with Kaljulaid and Ratas. Other topics on the agenda include Estonia’s ongoing EU council presidency as well as matters connected to the migration crisis.

Steinmeier will meet with Kaljulaid in Kadriorg at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The two presidents will give a joint press conference starting at 3:20 p.m.

At 4 p.m. he will meet with Ratas at Stenbock House.

Steinmeier will also lay a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn’s Vabaduse Square.

The day will end with a dinner given by President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski for Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

On Wednesday Steinmeier is also scheduled to give a lecture titled “Germany and Estonia – a chequered history, a common future” at the Estonian Academy of Sciences, where he will also meet with other members of the Estonian government as well as members of the Riigikogu.