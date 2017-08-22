Government to analyze payment of damages to tenants forced out by reform

The Ownership Reform Committee is convening once again on Tuesday in order to discuss a proposal from the Tenants Union of Estonia (EÜL) that the state pay damages to those forced from their homes by Estonia's nationwide ownership reform.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) has promised to propose ordering a legal analysis regarding whether and how it would be possible to compile a registry of individuals who suffered damges as a result of the reform, reported daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"I propose we first analyze the legal background," Aab explained, upon which proposals regarding what to do next should be based: "Whether registries should be compiled and who should be included in them, as even this is not currently totally clear."

The EÜL has drawn up the project for a bill which reflects their vision of how damages should be compensated. In short, they believe that the process should begin with the establishment of a registry where people can submit claims, including interest accrued on home loans taken for the purchase of a new home, health concerns as well as moral damages.

After this has been done, the EÜL finds that these claims should be reviewed and thereafter compensated. The project for the bill also states that funding for the compensation of material damages should come from either the state budget or the sale of government bonds.