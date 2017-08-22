Survey: Center likely to receive nearly 30 percent of votes this fall

Should local elections be held in Estonia tomorrow, the Center Party would win with approximately 30 percent of votes across the country, figures from a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and carried out by pollster Kantar Emor in mid-August show.

The Center Party also topped a similar poll conducted in July, with 27 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the party.

Altogether 28.9 percent of respondents nationwid would vote for the Ceter Party in local elections, with another 23.4 voting for election coalitions and independent candidates, 18.8 percent for the Reform Party, 11.4 percent for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and 11.3 percent of those polled for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) with 3.4 percent and the combined support of 2.8 percent for other parties did not exceed the five-percent election threshold.

A total of 28.6 percent of respondents were unsure of their preferences. The answers of the individuals who listed "no preference" as to party affiliation were eliminated from the outcome in order to make the results as comparable as possible to the outcome of local elections held during the survey period.

From Aug. 11-17, Kantar Emor conducted online surveys with 1,476 voting-age citizens between the ages of 16-74.

Local elections in Estonia are scheduled to take place on Oct. 15.