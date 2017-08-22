July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year

While the average purchase price of pork and beef increased over ten percent on year each, the average purchase price of raw milk in Estonia was €327.80 per ton in July, up 63.6 percent over July 2016 prices and 3.9 percent over June prices, Statistics Estonia reported on Tuesday.

Dairy companies purchased 63,700 tons of milk during in July, 3.9 percent more than in the same month last year.

The output of drinking milk dropped 2.4 percent on year to 8,000 tons. Cream output, at 2,700 tons, increased 17.4 percent, while the output of soured milk was down 5.4 percent to 3,500 tons.

The output of butter, meanwhile, fell 50 percent to 200 tons and the output of cheese grew 2.8 percent to 3,700 tons.

Meat production down, prices up

A total of 3,741 tons of meat was produced in Estonia in July, 9.1 percent less than during the same month last year.

Pork output declined 7.9 percent on year to 3,162 tons, while the average price of pork climbed 10.3 percent to €1,722.50.

Beef output lkewise declined 7.9 percent on year to 3,162 tons, while the average price thereof similarly rose 11.1 percent to €2,216.20.

Mutton production, on the other hand, increased by 50 percent compared to July 2016, while the price of mutton and goat meat fell 13.2 percent to €2,523.20.