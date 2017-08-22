news

Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

Heiki Nabi (right) at the World Championships in Paris, France.
Heiki Nabi (right) at the World Championships in Paris, France. Source: (Screenshot)
News
News

Estonian heavyweight wrestler Heiki Nabi, a two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist, will compete in the the Greco-Roman finals of the World Championships in Paris, France on Tuesday night.

In his first match, Nabi swept France's Mathieu Lorentz 5:0.

In the best of 16, the Estonian wrestler beat Iranian Shahab Morteza Ghourehjili 4:1, before going on to conquer Ukraine's Mykola Kuchmi likewise 4:1 in the best of eight.

In the semifinal, Nabi beat out Cuban Yasmani Acosta Fernández, competing for Chile, 2:1.

In the other semifinal match, Rio silver medalist and 2015 world champion Riza Kayaalp of Turkey likewise beat his Cuban opponent Óscar Pino Hinds of Cuba 2:1.

The evening's matches, which will include the bronze-medal matches and finals of four weight classes, will begin at 8 p.m. Estonian time.

Nabi earned the world champion title in his event in the 2006 World Championships in Guangzhou, China and again in 2013 in Budapest, Hungary. He also earned silver at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

heiki nabisportswrestling


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Steinmeier and Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 22, 2017.Steinmeier and Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 22, 2017.
Presidents Steinmeier and Kaljulaid meet in Kadriorg
Heiki Nabi (right) at the World Championships in Paris, France.Heiki Nabi (right) at the World Championships in Paris, France.
Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday
Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level vist to Estonia
Edgar Savisaar in the courtroom.Edgar Savisaar in the courtroom.
Pollster: Savisaar could get 11.8 percent of the vote in Tallinn
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
Ballot being stamped during the Board of the Riigikogu elections in March 2016. Photo is illustrative.Ballot being stamped during the Board of the Riigikogu elections in March 2016. Photo is illustrative.
Survey: Center likely to receive nearly 30 percent of votes this fall
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).
Government to analyze payment of damages to tenants forced out by reform
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia
Updated: 09:44
08:45
Merkel to attend Tallinn Digital Summit in September
21.08
Historian Helmut Piirimäe dies at 86
21.08
Analyst: Europe in for new period of economic growth, not new crisis
21.08
NATO jets in Baltics scrambled three times to escort Russian aircraft
BUSINESS
Estonian businesses are being encouraged to consider tapping into the large and relatively nearby Polish market.Estonian businesses are being encouraged to consider tapping into the large and relatively nearby Polish market.
Chamber encourages Estonian businesses to consider Polish market
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
Power lines.Power lines.
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
21.08
July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year
20.08
Government seeking special plan consultants for €1 billion pulp mill build
18.08
City of Pärnu to cover airport expenses up to €400,000 annually from 2020
18.08
Finnish paper: Groceries more expensive in Tallinn than Helsinki
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
Galleries
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:59
Presidents Steinmeier and Kaljulaid meet in Kadriorg
16:39
Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday
15:50
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
14:48
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level vist to Estonia
13:53
Pollster: Savisaar could get 11.8 percent of the vote in Tallinn
12:46
Chamber encourages Estonian businesses to consider Polish market
11:38
Survey: Center likely to receive nearly 30 percent of votes this fall
10:44
Government to analyze payment of damages to tenants forced out by reform
10:12
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
09:44
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting Estonia Updated
09:17
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
08:45
Merkel to attend Tallinn Digital Summit in September
21.08
Historian Helmut Piirimäe dies at 86
21.08
Analyst: Europe in for new period of economic growth, not new crisis
21.08
NATO jets in Baltics scrambled three times to escort Russian aircraft
21.08
Greek minister turns down invitation to conference on crimes of communism
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
21.08
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Ratas on August 20: ‘This is the Estonia we want’
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.