Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday

Estonian heavyweight wrestler Heiki Nabi, a two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist, will compete in the the Greco-Roman finals of the World Championships in Paris, France on Tuesday night.

In his first match, Nabi swept France's Mathieu Lorentz 5:0.

In the best of 16, the Estonian wrestler beat Iranian Shahab Morteza Ghourehjili 4:1, before going on to conquer Ukraine's Mykola Kuchmi likewise 4:1 in the best of eight.

In the semifinal, Nabi beat out Cuban Yasmani Acosta Fernández, competing for Chile, 2:1.

In the other semifinal match, Rio silver medalist and 2015 world champion Riza Kayaalp of Turkey likewise beat his Cuban opponent Óscar Pino Hinds of Cuba 2:1.

The evening's matches, which will include the bronze-medal matches and finals of four weight classes, will begin at 8 p.m. Estonian time.

Nabi earned the world champion title in his event in the 2006 World Championships in Guangzhou, China and again in 2013 in Budapest, Hungary. He also earned silver at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.