Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm

Solar panels (image is illustrative)
Solar panels (image is illustrative) Source: (Denis Balibouse/Reuters/Scanpix)
State-owned Eesti Energia will build a small solar power plant on the roof of the OÜ Estonia milk farm in Järva County. The panels to be installed will cover most of the company’s electricity consumption during the summer months.

The power plant will be owned by Eesti Energia, while OÜ Estonia will use the electricity it produces, buying it at a fixed price. The company is one of Estonia’s largest agricultural enterprises, with most of its activities concentrated in Järva County.

The 644 panels to be installed will produce an electricity output of 174 kW, and cover roughly 15 percent of OÜ Estonia’s total annual energy consumption. The solar plant will be at peak capacity during the bright months from April to August.

The project is part of a broader effort by Eesti Energia to increase the share of locally produced electricity in its production portfolio. The strategic aim of the energy company is to produce 40 percent of all its electricity by alternative and sustainable means by the year 2020.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eesti energiasolar panelssustainable developmentalternative energy


