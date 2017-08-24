news

Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development ({{commentsTotal}})

The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.
The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication. Source: (Victoria Pickering/Creative Commons)
News
News
Katre Tatrik, University of Tartu

Silva Kasela, who recently defended her PhD thesis at the University of Tartu, has discovered molecules that could be suitable for the treatment of type-1 diabetes, and others that could be suitable for fighting cancer.

In her thesis, Kasela studied the tissue and cell-type-specific regulation of gene expression. The study revealed that genetic variants in the adult liver affect the expression of genes that are involved in both general and drug metabolism. 

“For genes responsible for drug metabolism, both genetic and epigenetic variations play an important role, which means that variable drug response among individuals results from both heritable and environmental factors, for example concomitant medication, smoking, and even one’s diet,” Kasela’s supervisor, Lili Milani explained.

In collaboration with drs. Urmo Võsa and Tarmo Annilo, they also investigated the relationship between small non-coding microRNAs and genetic markers. They found several cancer-associated markers that influenced gene expression levels, supporting the significant role of microRNAs in the regulation of gene expression.

The most significant study in the thesis, carried out in cooperation with immunologists Dr. Kai Kisand and Prof. Pärt Peterson of UT Biomedicum (the university’s Centre for Disease Models and Biomedical Imaging) revealed mechanisms for several disease-related genes and cell types associated with disease development. This was made possible by an in-depth study of different immune cells from 300 participants of the Estonian Biobank of the university’s Estonian Genome Centre, and advances the understanding of the pathways of different diseases. The result is a potential drug target for type-1 diabetes.

Kasela writes that over the past ten years, genome-wide association studies have unravelled tens of thousands of genetic variants linked to complex traits and diseases.  All these studies have provided knowledge about disease causes and heritability. 

However, the identified associations do not point directly to a causal genetic variant, but rather mark the region of the genome that influences the risk for a certain disease or phenotypic expression. 

Genetic variants that modulate gene expression levels, the intermediate trait between DNA variation and phenotypes, help to leverage the information gathered so far. 

“It is important to describe the genetic regulation of gene expression in as many different cells and tissues as possible, because the effect of genetic variants on gene expression is dependent on both cell types and environmental impacts,” Kasela pointed out. 

Together with other similar studies, Kasela’s research is leading the way to the main task facing geneticists in the next ten years: to study disease-associated genetic variants and find out in which cell types and through which molecular mechanisms and pathways they affect people’s well-being. 

“Answers to these questions should take us one step closer to applying the gathered information on the human genome in drug development and clinical practice,” Kasela said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

university of tartuscience


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Rodion Denissov.Rodion Denissov.
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
Nestor in Lillehammer, Aug. 22, 2017.Nestor in Lillehammer, Aug. 22, 2017.
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
Kaspar Korjus.Kaspar Korjus.
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
The group called the initiative an 'insult to European historic memory': Estonian honor guard on Black Ribbon Day.The group called the initiative an 'insult to European historic memory': Estonian honor guard on Black Ribbon Day.
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
23.08
Ratas meets with Steinmeier
BUSINESS
Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
21.08
Savings on other rail projects to allow for expansion of Baltic Station
21.08
July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:10
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
10:27
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
10:06
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
09:24
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
08:34
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
23.08
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
23.08
Ratas meets with Steinmeier
23.08
Nabi wins silver at Paris World Wrestling Championships
22.08
Nothing supporting charges has been said in court, claims Savisaar
22.08
Presidents Steinmeier and Kaljulaid meet in Kadriorg
22.08
Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.