news

Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017. Source: (ERR)
News
News

The United States’ NATO allies didn’t know much about the U.S.’ new plans for Afghanistan, and neither had there been specific suggestions how Estonia could participate, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) told daily Postimees.

The consensus within NATO as well as in the U.S. was that what had been done in Afghanistan since the official end of military operations in late 2014 wasn’t working “well enough”, Luik told the paper in an interview published on Thursday.

“It’s clear that Estonia is an ally of the United States. Looking at the current situation with [large-scale Russian military exercise] Zapad, the Americans have contributed a company in each of the three Baltic states as well as effectively brought two battle brigades to Poland, and they are also bringing ships into the Mediterranean. We have to consider as well the great role the Americans are playing in our own defense—NATO is a platform where countries can show their solidarity with one another,” Luik said.

Estonia has been involved in allied operations in Afghanistan since 2003. The Estonian Afghanistan Contingent, at peak times counting 150 personnel, was active in NATO military operations in the country from 2003 to 2014.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

natounited statesjüri luikafghanistan


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Rodion Denissov.Rodion Denissov.
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
Nestor in Lillehammer, Aug. 22, 2017.Nestor in Lillehammer, Aug. 22, 2017.
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
Kaspar Korjus.Kaspar Korjus.
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
The group called the initiative an 'insult to European historic memory': Estonian honor guard on Black Ribbon Day.The group called the initiative an 'insult to European historic memory': Estonian honor guard on Black Ribbon Day.
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
23.08
Ratas meets with Steinmeier
BUSINESS
Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.Rows of milk cartons in an Estonian grocery store. Jan. 18, 2017.
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
21.08
Savings on other rail projects to allow for expansion of Baltic Station
21.08
July industrial producer price index up 4.1 percent on year
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:10
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
10:27
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
10:06
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
09:24
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
08:34
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
23.08
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
23.08
Ratas meets with Steinmeier
23.08
Nabi wins silver at Paris World Wrestling Championships
22.08
Nothing supporting charges has been said in court, claims Savisaar
22.08
Presidents Steinmeier and Kaljulaid meet in Kadriorg
22.08
Wrestler Heiki Nabi to compete in world championship finals on Tuesday
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.