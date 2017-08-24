Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans

The United States’ NATO allies didn’t know much about the U.S.’ new plans for Afghanistan, and neither had there been specific suggestions how Estonia could participate, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) told daily Postimees.

The consensus within NATO as well as in the U.S. was that what had been done in Afghanistan since the official end of military operations in late 2014 wasn’t working “well enough”, Luik told the paper in an interview published on Thursday.

“It’s clear that Estonia is an ally of the United States. Looking at the current situation with [large-scale Russian military exercise] Zapad, the Americans have contributed a company in each of the three Baltic states as well as effectively brought two battle brigades to Poland, and they are also bringing ships into the Mediterranean. We have to consider as well the great role the Americans are playing in our own defense—NATO is a platform where countries can show their solidarity with one another,” Luik said.

Estonia has been involved in allied operations in Afghanistan since 2003. The Estonian Afghanistan Contingent, at peak times counting 150 personnel, was active in NATO military operations in the country from 2003 to 2014.