news

August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS.
The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News
News

The governing Center Party and the opposition Reform Party remain the two most popular political forces in Estonia. The Free Party’s ratings have dropped and are now close to the 5-percent election threshold, the latest survey shows.

The survey, conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS for ERR, showed that if tomorrow was election day, 29 percent of voters would go for the Center Party, which is a 3-percent increase compared to the last survey conducted for ERR in June, when they were at 26 percent.

The Reform Party comes in second at 24 percent, down from 26 percent in June. The change in numbers can at least partially be attributed to the fact that the Center Party seems to have regained the support of the Russian-speaking electorate.

The Social Democrats and the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) are at an even 12 percent each. The Social Democrats had an approval of 11 percent in June, EKRE 10 percent.

In addition to the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), whose ratings have been in the doldrums for months, the Free Party has also lost a lot of support, coming in at 6 percent just one point ahead of IRL’s 5 percent. Compared to June’s numbers, the Free Party has lost 2 percent and IRL 1 percent.

The ratings of the Estonian Greens improved by 1 percent and are now at 4 percent, just below the election threshold.

Comparing the combined support of the coalition with that of the opposition, the governing parties are ahead by a thin margin, with a total of 46 percent of the voters behind them, compared to the opposition with 42 percent.

Turu-uuringute AS ran the poll between Aug. 9 and 22, interviewing 1,006 Estonian voters. Of all respondents, 34 percent indicated that they didn’t have a preference.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irlreform partyekrefree partycenter partyparty ratingsestonian greenssocial democrats


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS.The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS.
August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
The treaty will most likely be signed on Aug. 30 in Tallinn.The treaty will most likely be signed on Aug. 30 in Tallinn.
Government approves Japanese-Estonian taxation treaty
Memorial ceremony on Black Ribbon Day at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn.Memorial ceremony on Black Ribbon Day at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn.
Eight EU members make joint statement concerning victims of communism
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
Rodion Denissov.Rodion Denissov.
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
23.08
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
BUSINESS
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
22.08
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
Galleries
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:02
Government approves Japanese-Estonian taxation treaty
15:11
August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent
14:11
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
12:15
Eight EU members make joint statement concerning victims of communism
11:10
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
10:27
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
10:06
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
09:24
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
08:34
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
23.08
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
23.08
Ratas meets with Steinmeier
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.