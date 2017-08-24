news

Data embassy in Luxembourg to cost €2.2 million over five years ({{commentsTotal}})

Server room. Estonia's data embassies will back up vital information outside the country's borders to guarantee availability.
Server room. Estonia's data embassies will back up vital information outside the country's borders to guarantee availability. Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
News
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will allocate €2.2 million over the next five years for the data embassy to be established in Luxembourg in early 2018.

“According to current plans, setting up the technical solution for the embassy should be finished by the end of the first half of 2018 at the latest. The work of the data embassy itself will start at the latest by the end of the same year,” Emilie Toomela, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, told BNS on Thursday.

“The rental agreement with Luxembourg is expected to enter into force from January 1, 2018, but the negotiations concerning the agreement are still ongoing. Then it will be possible to start setting up the technical solution of the data embassy from January 1,” Toomela said. She added that rent and data expenses, which according to the ministry will be €236,000 a year over the course of five years, will be added to the million euros spend on establishing the embassy.

The running costs of electricity and the administration of the embassy will be covered by the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) and other participating institutions out of their own budgets. The expenses will be divided according to use as well as an agreement between the parties, so that in case other institutions do not use the data embassy or generally until they start using it, all running costs will be covered by RIK.

The government approved an agreement in June according to which Estonia can open a data embassy in Luxembourg where copies of important databases and registers will be stored, the aim of which is to guarantee the digital continuity of Estonia. The agreement would enable Estonia to open the world’s first data embassy, where the state will back up critical data and services outside its territory, provided that immunity has been guaranteed for the data and servers in the data center.

Luxembourg was chosen as the location of the Estonian data embassy as the country has highly secured data centers that meet NATO standards. In addition, sufficient geographical distance from the original servers is important when backing up critical data. The government of Luxembourg was prepared to offer the necessary diplomatic privileges and protection to Estonia’s data.

The rental agreement with Luxembourg for the use of the data embassy will initially be signed for five years and can be extended. RIK has 24 months to use the funding allocated by the investment plan.

The total cost of the project is €1 million. A total of 85 percent of the funding will be covered out of the European Regional Development Fund, while 15 percent will be covered by national co-financing.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

luxembourgdata embassyrik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Poroshenko receives Luik in Kiev, Aug. 24, 2017.Poroshenko receives Luik in Kiev, Aug. 24, 2017.
Luik discusses Ukraine’s security situation with Poroshenko, Turchynov
Server room. Estonia's data embassies will back up vital information outside the country's borders to guarantee availability.Server room. Estonia's data embassies will back up vital information outside the country's borders to guarantee availability.
Data embassy in Luxembourg to cost €2.2 million over five years
The treaty will most likely be signed on Aug. 30 in Tallinn.The treaty will most likely be signed on Aug. 30 in Tallinn.
Government approves Japanese-Estonian taxation treaty
The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS.The Center Party is back in the lead in the August party ratings of pollster Turu-uuringute AS.
August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
Opinion
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
MORE NEWS
Memorial ceremony on Black Ribbon Day at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn.Memorial ceremony on Black Ribbon Day at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn.
Eight EU members make joint statement concerning victims of communism
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik in Brussels. June 29, 2017.
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.The PhD thesis discovered genetic trigger points that can be used for the development of diabetes and potentially also cancer medication.
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
BUSINESS
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Solar panels (image is illustrative)Solar panels (image is illustrative)
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
21.08
ABB hires 500 employees in Estonia this year
21.08
Estonia, Russia to agree on protective measures for transboundary waters
21.08
Savings on other rail projects to allow for expansion of Baltic Station
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
Galleries
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
17:17
Luik discusses Ukraine’s security situation with Poroshenko, Turchynov
17:05
Data embassy in Luxembourg to cost €2.2 million over five years
16:02
Government approves Japanese-Estonian taxation treaty
15:11
August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent
14:11
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
12:15
Eight EU members make joint statement concerning victims of communism
11:10
Luik: No discussions yet about US’ new Afghanistan plans
10:27
Dissertation shows how genomic information can be used in drug development
10:06
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
09:24
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
08:34
SDE: President puts EKRE ideology and SDE health efforts on level
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
23.08
Riigikogu president emphasizes cooperation as key to stability and security
23.08
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
23.08
Manager of e-residency program wants Estonia to issue crypto-tokens
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
EU’s leftists accuse Estonia of politicizing EU presidency
23.08
August 23 is Black Ribbon Day
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.