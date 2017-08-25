Elron passenger rail schedules to be affected by repair work

Eesti Liinirongid AS, which operates passenger rail service under the Elron brand, will continue rail infrastructure repair work in September, which will mean changes to train schedules.

"The improvement of rail infrastructure is vital for ensuring safe train journeys as well as the establishment of faster and more comfortable rail connections in the future," said Elron sales and development director Ronnie Kongo in a press release.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 2, trains on Elron's western route will follow a modified schedule due to repair work between Keila and Paldiki, and some Paldiski-Klooga and Paldiski-Keila trains will be served by shuttle buses on weekdays.

Tallinn-Viljandi and Tallinn-Türi train schedules will be affected by construction work on two weekends — that of Aug. 26-27 and that of Sept. 2-3.

As the summer season concludes, the entire schedule for Elron's southwestern route will change beginning Sept. 4.

Due to construction work on the Tapa-Tartu section of rail, train schedules have changed through Sept. 28 on the Tallinn-Tartu, Jõgeva-Tartu, Tallinn-Aegviidu, Tallinn-Rakvere, Tallinn-Narva, Tartu-Valga and Tartu-Koidula-Piusa routes.

Some trains on the Tallinn-Tartu route will be served by shuttle buses between either Tapa and Tartu or Tapa and Rakke on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Regular direct connections and connecting options will not occur on train journeys partially served by shuttle buses. "It is especially important to note that train journeys partially served by shuttle buses will not be able to connect to Valga and Koidula or vice versa," Kongo added.

Elron shuttle bus stops are marked by signs in Elron livery. Information about where the stops are located, along with information about schedule changes, can be found on Elron's homepage.