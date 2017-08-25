Sõõrumaa, Mõis considering joining forces with Savisaar

Jüri Mõis, one of the leaders of election coalition Active Tallin ("Tegus Tallinn"), confirmed to ERR that a meeting is to take place on Friday with representatives of Olga Ivanova and Edgar Savisaar's election coalition to discuss possibly joining forces ahead of the local elections in October.

Valimisliidu Tegus Tallinn üks eestvedajaid Jüri Mõis kinnitas ERR-ile, et reedel toimub kohtumine Olga Ivanova ja Edgar Savisaare valimisliidu esindajatega, et arutada võimalikku liitumist.

"Yes, definitely," Mõis said when asked whether potentially joining forces would be up for discussion. "We will be dicussing the alignment of the stars, so to speak, in the local elections.

"It is all consideration of what sort of situation would, in our opinion, earn us more votes," Mõis went on to explain. "If both sides find that they will both benefit from it, then they must proceed based on these considerations. A lot of efforts have been made to stigmatize us, to ask, 'What are you people thinking? You are getting together with Savisaar now.' It's not like we are dissolving; Jüri Mõis won't become more Savisaar after this. I will still remain true to my views and our other members will still remain true to their views. We have to coexist in one city; we have to coexist in one city council. If anything, I hope to cure Savisaar, not the other way around — if we manage to work together."

Mõis said that certain key matters were still unresolved, and should they not be able to be resolved, then the two election coalitions would compete for votes separately. He did not indicate, however, what issues still needed resolving.

Nontheless, he confirmed that a consensus had been reached on a number of platform topics. "We love Estonia," he cited as an example. "Another thing is that relatively independent people who see the bigger picture should be on the city council. And we also definitely support the position of building a new large hospital in Tallinn based on existing old properties."

The 2017 local elections in Estonia are scheduled for Oct. 15.