Government committee given overview of preparations for Estonia 100 ({{commentsTotal}})

The Governmental Committee of Estonia 100 convened Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017.
The Governmental Committee of Estonia 100 convened Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
The Governmental Committee of Estonia 100 was on Friday given an overview of preparations underway for Estonia's upcoming centennial.

Among other things, the committee approved the schedule of large-scale events for the centennial year and approved the decision to submit a proposal to the government to declare Nov. 28 an extraordinary flag day, according to a government press release.

"The 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia echoes across the world," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, who also heads the governmental committee. "We began the celebrations in St. Petersburg this spring and next week I will head to the United States to open West Coast Estonian Days in the framework of Estonia 100 celebrations. Everyone in Estonia will be able to take part in the anniversary program, but we aim to reach people across the world."

The prime minister noted that next September, Estonia will be gifting the world a global cleanup day, Let's Do It! World, which aims to actively involve more than 300 million participants.

"In addition to the global perspective, I would like to invite all Estonian villages and smaller communities to join the Estonia 100 program," said Ratas, referring to the fact that, in the framework of the Estonia 100 program, every village across the country is encouraged to choose one day during the extended centennial period to organize a celebration in their community dedicated to Estonia's 100th birthday. "I am very glad that more than 100 villages and communities have already joined the program, however, taking into account that there are nearly 4,000 villages in Estonia, there is still room for growth."

The committee also supported the decision to submit a proposal ot the government to declare Nov. 28 this year an extraordinary flag day, as it marks the passing of one hundred years since the day when the Estonian Provincial Assembly, which consisted of representatives of rural areas and towns in Estonia, declared itself the supreme power in Estonia. "This extraordinarily brave decision led to the declaring of the independence of the Republic of Estonia on Feb. 24, 1918," Ratas noted. "The aim of the extraordinary flag day is to value the heritage of the founders of our country."

At Friday's meeting, the Government Committee was also given an overview by the Organising Committee of Estonia 100 of preparations underway for the celebration of the country's centennial and approved the schedule of related big events.

Established by governmental order, a government committee was established in order to coordinate preparations for celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia. The committee is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes the Ministers of Education and Research, Culture, Foreign Affairs, Defence, the Interior, and Social Protection as well as the State Secretary and a representative of the President of the Republic.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 100


