Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period

Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group, which operates under the Nordica brand, is leasing three aircraft from different airlines in order to increase its overall number of seats during the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU, which runs through the end of 2017.

Nordica is leasing a 162-seater Boeing 737-400 together with crew, with the aircraft to be replaced later by a 148-seater Boeing 737-300 owned by Bulgaria's Bul Air, Nordica announced.

The aircraft will primarily operate the airline's Tallinn-Brussels route. Larger aircraft will mean an approximately 80 percent increase in the number of seats.

In addition to the Boeing, Nordica will begin temporarily operating between larger hub airports with a 100-seater Fokker 100 to be leased from Carpatair.

According to Nordica spokesperson Toomas Uibo, the company, in cooperation with partners, has found good opportunities to offer more seats on a number of routes. "As each type of aircraft requires special preparation on the part of both the pilot and the cabin crew, it is reasonable to satisfy a sudden and short-term increase in demand by procuring a full service," he said.

Nordica will monitor airplane load factor during Estonia's EU presidency and is prepared to operationally react to changes in demand.