Tallinn Zoo's black rhino calf named Kibeta

The female calf born to the black rhinoceroses Kibibi and Kigoma on June 3 has been named Kibeta, spokespeople for the zoo told BNS on Friday.

Kibeta was named after a location by the same name in Tanzania, near Lake Victoria.

An eight-member committee chose the name for her from among suggestions submitted by almost 1,700 visitors to the zoo. The criteria for the name included that it bear a connection to Africa and a connection to the parents' names as well as be internationally understandable.

After a pregnancy lasting 442 days, Kibibi gave birth to Kibeta at Tallinn Zoo on Saturday, June 3 at 3:09 p.m. Approximately one hour later, the calf, estimated to weigh approximately 40 kilograms at birth, was already walking.